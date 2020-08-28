Le Sueur County was recently notified by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that Upper Sakatah Lake has a new infestation of Eurasian Watermilfoil which is an aquatic invasive species. The DNR will be completing surveys to determine the extent of where this species is located.
The next step for Le Sueur County is to remove the species which will likely occur this fall. If deemed necessary, a follow up treatment will be completed in the spring.
Visitors to the lakes are reminded to clean, drain, and dry their watercrafts and water-related equipment.