The University of Minnesota Extension forestry and crops programs are offering a new course to farmers who own woodlands. Starting in late November, the Farms and Woodlands class is specifically designed for landowners and farmers who want to get the most out of every acre of their land.
The five-month course offers a mix of self-paced online learning, online meetups, and three inperson field tours. The course opens with a field tour from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the Rosemount Regional Outreach Center.
“If you farm and own woodlands, how you care for your woods can complement your farm practices,” said Claire LaCanne, Extension Educator, Ag Production Systems. “Similarly, your farm practices can influence your woods.” This program teaches landowners about the importance of an ecosystem-centered approach to farm and woodland management.
The registration fee of $120 will cover up to two family members, and additional family members can register at a reduced rate of $50 each. A $25 discount on registration is also available for members of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.
Interested landowners can learn more and register at z.umn.edu/mwofarms.