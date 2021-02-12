The current exhibit at the Owatonna Arts Center might be considered a triumphant return of sorts.
It certainly has drawn a larger area of interest, with several Twin Cities admirers already familiar with artist Eric Evenson, whose exhibit “Creation Carrying Creation to Creation” is on display until Feb. 21 at the OAC. And, while the development was planned with some local help, the original connection to Owatonna for the St. Paul-based artist was a bit more serendipitous.
In the summer of 1993, Evenson had recently graduated with a Master of Fine Arts degree from St. Cloud State University. An acquaintance of his had already made plans to attend and show at the first art festival promoted by OAC, which was held on the grounds of the city offices in the West Hills complex adjacent to the arts center. With extra room in a rented trailer and a concern for the immensity of setting up and showing for an entire festival, she asked Evenson if he would assist, allowing him an outlet for his budding collection of works. It was during the loading process at his mother’s house in Falcon Heights that he believes fate smiled upon him.
As they began loading his art, a bird flew into the garage, and perched upon the open door of the trailer, almost as if to welcome and observe the efforts. Even though properly packing and loading the art took some time, the bird remained like a sentinel to the efforts. Upon finishing, Evenson observed that the bird first looked right at him, then flew away southward, as if to indicate the path to Owatonna. With a deep understanding of and connection to the natural world, he took this sign as an omen of good fortune. Considering his experiences in life, this is not surprising.
Having grown up as a son of a Lutheran minister, mostly in South Dakota, Evenson had spent much of his youth outdoors, riding dirt bikes and exploring the open spaces around him. He had also spent a few years at a mountain retreat, being a camp counselor in the busy months while keeping residency there in the off season as well. Another aspect of his natural experiences included Native culture, specifically Lakota lore, as his father had once presented him with a peace pipe, considered a sacred object within that culture.
In the time since then, Evenson has developed a relationship within the Lakota community, immersed in their mythology, and eventually acquiring a spiritual guide. Along with sweat lodges, he has been allowed to perform and dance in the traditional Sun Dance ceremonies, a ritual usually not open to non-tribal members other than observers. Not only does some of his resulting art celebrate this culture with symbols in his painting, he also shares gifts, such as hats or shirts he has designed, with tribal members in appreciation of their acceptance of his participation.
Not as directly influencing his art, but important within the framework of his philosophy, resulted from a college physical education requirement. Eschewing traditional competitive sports, he found one non-competitive listing available: aikido, the Japanese martial art. Indeed, one of Evenson’s own art instructors was already a practitioner, so it became an extension of that relationship as well. Aikido, often referred to as “the martial art of peace,” is derived from several battlefield arts, including sword (kenjutsu), spear (sojutsu) and grappling (jujutsu). Founded by Morehei Ueshiba, a deeply religious mystic who connected his philosophy directly to the harmony of the natural world, Evenson found its influence a release and palliative to offset the trials of life.
In the far east, it is often said that the sword and the brush must be wielded with the same care and connection to the energy of the universe, or “ki”, that is within all objects, and is the primary force of nature. Applying this within his painting, much of Evenson’s works have subtle movements of colors or concepts, with different views of one subject becoming like a time-lapse impression; or, objects apparently dancing around a theme. An observer might notice that while some paintings & drawings are quite strikingly clear, others take a more circuitous route to understanding and seeing the connections. When you realize that attention to minute detail is clearly part of his capacity in the recognizable works, it eventually becomes more obvious that the same attention to detail is part of his jigsaw puzzle works, which each take thousands of individual “pieces,” moving them between chaos and conventional.
Wherever you live in southern Minnesota, it is well worth your drive and time to visit the Owatonna Arts Center to view and appreciate the works of Evenson, who in that original art fair/exhibition nearly 28 years ago won top prize in almost every category he entered.