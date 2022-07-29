A Dakota/Rice County 4-H team won the senior division of the third annual Minnesota 4-H Crop Scouting Competition was held on
Eight teams from across Minnesota participated in the competition July 19 at the University of Minnesota, Saint Paul Campus. Teams consisted of sixth through 12th graders who are members of 4-H or FFA.
Youth showcased their skills that they have learned throughout the summer from industry experts and 4-H volunteers.
“This is a unique team opportunity for the youth to participate in Minnesota 4-H”, Extension Educator, Brian McNeill said. “The 4-H members work with coaches who prepare them for this real world experience.”
The crop scouts learned to identify weeds, insects, forages, plant diseases and the growth stages of corn and soybeans.
The top senior team was the Dakota/Rice County 4-H. The second place senior team was the Top Crop Scouts from Lyon County 4-H.
The top junior team was Waseca County 4-H and the second place junior team was Lake Mary Troopers of Douglas County 4-H .
The top two teams earned prizes and the opportunity to represent Minnesota at a national competition hosted by Purdue University in Indiana in September.
