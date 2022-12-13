...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Rice County is looking for residents interested in serving on its Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission.
One seat with a three-year term beginning Jan. 1 is open. To get an even distribution of geographic areas of the county, preference is for a resident from eastern/southeastern Rice County.
Members of the Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission currently receive mileage reimbursement for miles driven to and from meetings, and $100 per meeting attended. Meetings are generally in the evening on the first Thursday of the month.
Applications must be received by the Rice County Administration Office no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. They may be delivered by hand to the county Administration Office or emailed to rcplanningzoning@ricecountymn.gov.