...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 98 to 102 expected today, lows in the
mid 70s tonight, and hot again on Tuesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentence of a South Dakota man charged after failing to return a vehicle he took for a test drive from a Sioux Falls dealership two days prior.
Court of Appeals Judge Peter Reyes, in an opinion filed Monday, said Rice County prosecutors “provided sufficient evidence to support appellants’ stolen property conviction,” and found that defendant Matthew Christopher Kurtenbach, 41, of Volga, South Dakota, should not be credited for time spent in a South Dakota jail.
Kurtenbach was charged in August 2020 in Rice County after Faribault police were notified of an SUV with no license plate that was driving erratically. An officer located the vehicle in a store parking lot, viewed store video showing Kurtenbach had exited the vehicle and found him inside shopping.
Kurtenbach was initially held in the Rice County jail, but transferred to South Dakota in September 2020 to face charges there. He was transferred back to Minnesota in March 2021 and went to trial that June. A jury convicted him of receiving stolen property and he was sentenced to 21 months in prison, with credit for the 148 days he spent in custody in Minnesota.
Attorneys for Kurtenbach argued that prosecutors during his trial in district court failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he possessed the stolen vehicle.
The Appellate Court disagreed, finding that documents Kurtenbach signed at the dealership acknowledging that he was test driving the vehicle and that it needed to be returned that same day, social media posts from the dealership alerting the public to watch for the missing vehicle and nearly a dozen unreturned calls from the dealership salesperson to Kurtenbach show Kurtenbach was never permitted to hold onto the SUV and that he was aware of the restrictions on its use.
The court also found that since Kurtenbach was being held in a South Dakota jail on charges other than the Rice County case that he was not eligible to receive credit for them.
Chief Assistant Rice County Attorney Adam Johnson tried the case. Assistant Rice County Attorney Sean McCarthy argued the case on appeal.
“My team did an excellent job holding this offender accountable at trial and on appeal. The professionalism and dedication of Mr. Johnson and Mr. McCarthy are clearly shown in the result,” said Rice County Attorney John Fossum.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.