The American Legion Auxiliary has been celebrating poppy days for over 100 years. The Faribault American Legion Auxiliary’s poppy distribution is next week.
This year the Auxiliary members will once again gather to fluff poppies on Tuesday at the American Legion.
“We have not been able to gather for two years due to COVID-19,” Auxiliary member Jeanette Hammond said. “We all missed the camaraderie of being together and fluffing the poppies for our veterans fundraiser.”
Auxiliary members will be selling poppies at Faribault Fareway and HyVee stores from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Poppies also are for sale at the American Legion.
All donations in exchange for a poppy go to supporting our veterans, active duty military and their families.
Donations received in Faribault fund a gift and a visit from American Legion Auxiliary for all veterans in Faribault nursing homes and assisted living facilities four times a year (approximately 70 veterans). They also fund a steak dinner for veterans at Hastings Veterans home.
Proceeds also support Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, the Minnesota Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America, Fisher House (housing for the families of veteran at the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital), Believet (which provides free service dogs to disabled veterans), and a service room for traveling veterans and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
“This is the time of year that we can show our veterans we remember them and how grateful we are to them for the sacrifices they have made by wearing a poppy,” Hammond said.
For any questions regarding the poppy drive, call Hammond at 507-412-3828 or Winnie Hughes at 507-339-9160.