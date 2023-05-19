blue dog.jpeg

Among the many retirement cards Randy recently received. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)

I'm old school. I like to give and receive greeting cards. Why? It’s personal. Much more personal than anything sent electronically.

heartfelt sympathy.jpeg

All of the cards in this boxed set are verses I wrote. (Source: Warner Christian Resources)
ONE.jpeg

A downward view of some of Randy's retirement cards. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)
clothing.jpeg

My friend Valerie colored this postcard for me and wrote a get well message on the back. She knows how much I like to hang laundry on the line and how I colored when my vestibular symptoms were the worst. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)

Audrey Kletscher Helbling embraces nature at an unhurried pace and from the perspective of a writer and photographer with her senses attuned to details. She often finds herself lagging far behind her husband as she pauses to photograph nature. To view more of her creative work, visit her blog at mnprairieroots.com.

