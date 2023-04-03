AAUW group.png

Pat Raftery, Irene Eiler and Gloria Olson present about the “Women of Mayo Clinic.” (Submitted photo)
IMG-8049 Copy.JPG

Irene Eiler models the kimono worn by writer/actor Megan Cole in a 2007 play about Eiler’s great aunt, Maud Headline Mellish Wilson.

A program about “Women of Mayo Clinic” was presented by Pat Raftery, Irene Eiler and Gloria Olson at the March 27 at AAUW’s monthly meeting during Women’s History Month.

