The Faribault American Association of University Women members recently welcomed Amelia (Amy) Vohs to their monthly branch meeting to share her expertise on matters related to the climate crisis.

IMG_3469 (5).jpg

Amy Vohs, left, a Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy lawyer, is thanked by Gloria Olson, her former teacher and a Faribault American Association of University Women. (Courtesy of Faribault AAUW)

Vohs is a Faribault native and a lawyer for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy. For nearly half a century, the center has worked in the courts, at the legislature and with public agencies to enact, strengthen and enforce smart environmental law. The center also provides education about environmental issues and supports communities in their work to protect their environment.

Vohs shared research-based information as well as her work experiences.

The “bad news” is that Minnesota has not met its climate improvement goals (set in 2005) and is not on track to do so. The next goal for 2025 is to have reduced greenhouse gases by 30%. The state is at 8%. While Minnesota has made good progress in some sectors, especially in electricity generation, more work is needed to achieve the Next Generation Energy Act goals.

The presentation ended with Vohs expressing hopefulness. Her positivity comes from working with so many people who are actively making a difference.

She left the AAUW group with an extensive list of many small, yet important changes that can be made in every day lifestyles.

She encouraged members to do some “big” things as well: Keep informed, both statewide and nationally. Contact legislators. Check in regularly with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change at www.ipcc.ch. Share knowledge with friends.

AAUW is a national nonpolitical organization with a mission to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. The Faribault AAUW welcomes new members. For information, contact Kathy Larson at 507-332-2525.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments