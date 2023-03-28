spring birb.JPG

A sign of spring, at least 100 Canada geese spent their Tuesday afternoon in the Cannon River Reservoir in Faribault’s North Alexander Park. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
spring birbs 2023.JPG

A startled Canada goose joins its friends for a dip in the Cannon River Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Recommended for you

Load comments