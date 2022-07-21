unnamed.jpg

Nearly 16 gallons of gas cost $64 on May 22, 2022 in Faribault. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)

Back on May 22, gas cost $4.10/gallon here in Faribault. As the numbers on the pump scrolled up, finally locking at $64.50 for nearly 16 gallons, I felt a tinge of anxiety. My husband, Randy, commutes some 30 miles round trip to work in nearby Northfield. And at a time when he’d just learned that his job of 39 years would be cut at the end of August due to new corporate ownership, saving money was foremost on my mind. Still is.

Pumping out way too much money for gas... (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
And I thought these late May 2022 gas prices were high. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
Farm fresh eggs from a friend. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo 2016)
Our modest Faribault home, paid off many years ago. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo July 2020)

Audrey Kletscher Helbling is a Faribault writer, blogger and former journalist who grew up in a little house on the prairie. Really. Find her blog, Minnesota Prairie Roots, at mnprairieroots.com.

