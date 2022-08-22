The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Donation of $21.22 requested. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot coins, fruit, brownie served.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Aug. 24
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but cash donations accepted.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E., Faribault.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Dalmar Yare performs blend of traditional Somali styles with hints of western influence. Free.
U.S.-Dakota War history presentation• 7 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 Second Ave. NW. On the 160th anniversary, Tim Madigan presents about the war, what lead up to it, and its toll. Free. RSVP required to 507-332-2121.
Friday, Aug. 26
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Sip and shop• 4-8 p.m. Vintage Escapes Winery, 8950 Dodd Road, rural Kilkenny. Vendor fair at winery.
River Bend Ramble Fundraiser• 5:30 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-Saint Mary’s, 1000 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and live auction. $75. Get tickets or bid on the online auction at rbnc.org/ramble.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Shooters Roundup• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ahlman’s, 9525 W. 230th St., Morristown. 30th annual gun-shooting festival with demonstrations, performances, contests, vendors, music and food trucks. Admission: $10 for most spectators, free for children 10 and under, $30 for admission and to participate in the wilderness hunt challenge.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Memphis and The Meantimes with Mick Sterling•7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Mick Sterling and band perform “The Songs of Sun Records and The Grand Ole Oprey”concert features country classics. Tickets: $20 members, $25 non-members, $15 students, plus processing fee. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org, call 507-332-7372 or stop by the box office.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts.
Shooters Roundup• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ahlman’s, 9525 W. 230th St., Morristown. Gun-shooting festival with demonstrations, performances, contests, vendors, music and food trucks. $10 for most spectators.
Monday, Aug. 29
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.