Rice County 4-H member Ella Horejsi was one of 200 youth from across the United States and United States territories participating in the National 4-H Conference.
Horejsi, of Webster Township, was joined by five other Minnesota 4-H youth selected as a delegate for this year’s conference in Washington, D.C.
Each delegate was placed with a group with peers from across the country who were challenged to develop and deliver a briefing to a federal agency. Horejsi’s group gave a presentation on “Informing Future NASA Research” to the NASA Office of STEM Engagement.
“We finished our group presentation on how we believed NASA could improve their missions and had the chance to present it to three NASA leaders,” Horejsi said. “I cannot describe in words how amazing this conference was, and I am forever grateful to 4-H for providing me with this life changing opportunity.”
Following their briefings, the delegates also had a chance to visit with Sen. Tina Smith and staff in Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office. Conference activities also included educational workshops and networking activities with youth from the other 4-H programs. Youths also visited
This experience was sponsored in part by a 4-H leadership endowment at the University of Minnesota Foundation, 4-H Clovermart store, and the Rice County 4-H.