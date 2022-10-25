The calendar still says October, but the holiday spirit was alive and well at the Faribault Walmart and Northfield Target during the Rice County Salvation Army’s annual Shop With a Cop on Oct. 19.
During the yearly event, officers from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, and Dundas, Northfield and Faribault police departments pair up with local kids in need to ensure they have warm clothes for the winter.
Most of the funding for the event comes from the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, which kicks off Nov. 11. This year’s campaign goal is $100,000, said Sheriff Jesse Thomas, who serves as chair of the Rice County Salvation Army Advisory Board.
“It’s really rewarding to see young kids and their positive attitude and the excitement they have to get things they might not get otherwise,” Thomas said.
This year, each of the 24 children had $175 to spend. Much of it came from the Salvation Army, though Target chipped in $600, said Jim Dale, Rice County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign chair.
The funds allows local officers to help the youngsters, selected by social workers from the school districts and Community Action Center, pick out coats, snow pants and other necessities for braving a Minnesota winter.
“It’s great to see the excitement and appreciation the kids have for something I would view as commonplace,” said Rice County Chief Deputy Joe Yetzer. “We look forward to this every year.”
Once the shopping was done, the officers, kids and Salvation Army volunteers enjoyed pizza and cupcakes. Each child also received a goodie bag complete with a framed photo of themselves and their law enforcement shopping partner.
Thomas says Shop With a Cop has short-term and potentially long-term benefits for law enforcement.
“We get to be a positive influence in a kid’s life,” he said, adding that sometimes participating kids have had bad experiences with law enforcement and that the program allows them to see officers in a different light.
“We can talk about law enforcement, life skills and maybe encourage them to become a law enforcement officer,” he said.
