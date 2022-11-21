The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit an event, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault, use the Fourth Street entrance. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Free meal available to anyone in need. This week’s menu: Baked cod, rice, green beans, fruit, cake.
Taco Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Tacos with all the fixings.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Nov. 23
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave. NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Turkey trot • 7:45 a.m., Faribault Middle School, 704 17th St. SW, Faribault. Annual Turkey Trot fundraiser benefiting Infants Remembered in Silence. Check-in is 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7-7:45 a.m. Thursday. Tot trot and gobble wobble starts at 7:45 a.m., 10K run at 8:30 a.m., 5K run at 8:40 a.m. and 5K walk at 8:45 a.m. Register at www.irisremembers.com
Thanksgiving dinner • 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Free community Thanksgiving meal open to everyone. Dine in or curbside pick up. Donations welcome.
Friday, Nov. 25
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but cash donations accepted.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m. For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Nov. 28
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434