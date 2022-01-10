The Workforce Development Faribault office is located at 201 Lyndale Ave. S, STE 1 and is available for job seekers.
The computers in our resource area will be available for walk-in use Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. If you will require assistance on the computer (ex: need help applying for Unemployment benefits), you will need to make an appointment by calling (507) 333-2088. Mondays and Fridays the resource area will be closed for walk-ins and reserved for appointments only.
Are you currently receiving unemployment insurance? You may be eligible for the Dislocated Worker program. For more information on the program and to see if you might qualify, please call Carrie at the Owatonna office 507.431.3904.
The office is open for walk-in use Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Other times available by appointment only.
You can follow for updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Visit the website at workforcedevelopmentinc.org for more information or call Carrie Johnson at 507-431-3904.
Join Zoom orientation meeting for dislocated workers
If you have lost your job through no fault of your own, you may be eligible for Dislocated Worker services. We invite you to join our Owatonna, MN Dislocated Worker Career Planners for a free virtual orientation to the Dislocated Worker program via Zoom.
These weekly sessions are held every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interested individuals only need to attend one of these free sessions to learn more about the resources available through the Dislocated Worker Program.
Join Carrie Johnson by accessing this link: zoom.us/j/96249388264?pwd=OXN1SktSMGd0eE1zVTV6SjgrRTdUUT09.