The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division reminded taxpayers Thursday to file accurate tax returns and choose a tax preparer wisely. The nation’s tax season starts on Friday when the agency begins accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns.
U.S. residents are subject to tax on worldwide income from all sources. Most taxpayers meet this obligation by reporting all taxable income and paying taxes according to the law. However, those who willfully hide income should know that the IRS works across its divisions to ensure the highest possible tax compliance. Taxpayers found to be committing fraud may be subject to penalties including payment of taxes owed plus interest, fines and jail time.
"Most individuals file truthful tax returns voluntarily and pay their share of taxes," said Tamera Cantu, Acting Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation Chicago Field Office. "IRS special agents are experts at their jobs and are doing their part to ensure honest individuals do not have to pick up the tab of those who blatantly ignore their responsibility of filing taxes, or those filing fraudulent returns."
Tax return preparers are vital to the U.S. tax system. As of tax year 2018, 55% of taxpayers used a paid preparer. Although most preparers provide honest and professional services, there is a small number of dishonest preparers who set up shop during filing season to steal money, personal and financial information from clients. Taxpayers can avoid falling victim to unscrupulous preparers by following important steps.
Tips when choosing a tax preparer:
• Look for a preparer who is available year-round in case questions arise after the filing season.
• Ask if the preparer has an IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN), which is required for paid preparers.
• Inquire about the preparer’s credentials and check their qualifications.
• Ask about service fees. Avoid preparers who base fees on a percentage of their client’s refund or claim to offer a bigger refund than their competition.
• Never sign a blank or incomplete return and review it before signing. Refunds should go directly to the taxpayer, not the preparer.
For more tips on choosing a tax professional or to file a complaint against one, visit IRS.gov. Taxpayers who suspect tax violations, may report it to the IRS using Form 3949A, Information Referral.