Faribault WorkForce Center has changed its name to CareerForce.
This change is part of a major transition for Minnesota’s entire workforce system, bringing multiple partners under a single unified CareerForce brand. Unifying all elements of Minnesota’s workforce system will enhance customer service and improve outcomes for career seekers, employers, communities and Minnesota.
Find out more about CareerForce, meet local career seekers and employers who can share their success stories and learn about all the CareerForce resources available to help Minnesotans find success at a ribbon cutting/open house set from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at the center, 201 S. Lyndale Ave., Suite #1, Faribault
CareerForce is Minnesota’s workforce system. CareerForce is led by a collaborative partnership between the Minnesota Association of Workforce Boards, the Governor’s Workforce Development Board and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Find out more about CareerForce at CareerForceMN.com.