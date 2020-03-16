<&firstgraph>Andrew Baehr, realtor at the Edina Realty Faribault sales office, has earned the most comprehensive real estate designation in the state—Graduate, REALTOR® Institute from the National Association of Realtors.
<&firstgraph>“I enjoyed the classes. Along the way I picked up ideas to implement, reinforced things I currently do and recognized areas for improvement,” said Baehr. “I look forward to putting these new skills and knowledge toward creating a great buying and selling experience for my clients.”
<&firstgraph>Baehr earned the GRI designation by attending a specific, intensive series of classes with in-depth coverage of professional standards, legal issues, sales and marketing, finance and risk reduction, technology and social media. The Institute is designed to educate practitioners about local, state and national real estate practices that affect them, their clients and customers. Only members of the National Association of Realtors may earn the GRI designation.
<&firstgraph>“With this achievement, Andrew has made a commitment to provide the highest level of professional service with the skills to successfully navigate the real estate market,” said Jenifer Dvorak, Faribault office manager. “Whether they are buying, selling or relocating, clients can be confident that a Realtor with the GRI designation will have the knowledge to help them every step of the way.”
Andrew resides in Faribault with his wife Julie, son Evan (4) and daughter Iris (2). Since entering the real estate business in late 2011, Andrew has sold 158 properties for a total volume just north of $27 million. He achieved a personal best in 2019, selling 25 properties totaling nearly five million dollars in volume. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, fishing and boating on Lake Francis, playing racquetball, being involved in Sertoma and delivering Meals on Wheels.