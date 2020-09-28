Compcare Occupational Medicine & Urgent Care opens a new facility in the Faribault Crossroads professional building, next to the Richie Eye Clinic, Monday, Oct. 5.
Compcare improves access to healthcare while offering a one-stop solution to evaluation and treatment of common injuries and illnesses. From caring healthcare providers to online scheduling and short wait times. The average visit is less than 45 minutes, door to door. Lab testing for COVID-19, strep throat, influenza and more are available. Onsite x-ray and pharmacy. Vaccinations and orthopedic braces are also available. Telemedicine visits are offered.
Compcare is in network with most insurance companies and offers affordable self-pay options. FSA/HSA cards are accepted. Business services include: workers' compensation injury management, drug and alcohol testing, physical exams, DOT services, military services, audiometric testing, pulmonary function testing, X-ray, mask fit testing, vaccinations, lift testing, mobile onsite services and more.
Schedule or text message the office at compcareclinics.com or 651-508-0936. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.