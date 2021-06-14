As Congress continues debating a major infrastructure bill, local business leaders say any such legislation, though needed, is one piece of a larger puzzle needed to ensure local economic growth coming out of the pandemic.
With the narrowly split House and the 50-50 Senate, the White House, under Democratic President Joe Biden, faces political challenges pushing its priorities through Congress. Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance in the Senate, meaning at least 10 Republicans would be needed to push past a filibuster. Democrats are preparing to use special budget reconciliation rules that allow legislation to be approved with a 51-vote threshold in the Senate, if needed. Biden’s party holds a slight majority in the Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie.
‘It’s more important than ever’
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism President/CEO Nort Johnson said Faribault’s needs are more centered around its workforce and existing jobs than what an infrastructure bill would entail. Top Congressional priorities should instead include getting more people back to work and lowering taxes, he said, especially in Minnesota, a state with one of the highest taxes in the U.S. He expressed uncertainty that additional taxes intended to spark job growth would serve their purpose as businesses report having a hard time finding staff to fill existing order forms. Currently, there are more than 600 open jobs in Faribault and more that reportedly could be created with a sufficient workforce.
“I don’t know how those two priorities can mesh really well,” Johnson said of the differences he sees between any federal infrastructure package and Faribault’s most pressing economic needs.
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism President/CEO Brad Meier said the need for congressional action is especially important because transportation funding serves as “a key role of government.” He also sees the federal government as having the most financial resources to fund such local projects. Owatonna heavily relies on such funding because of its location between two major thoroughfares in I-35 and Hwy. 14. Last year, the years-long struggle to fund the last piece of a four-lane Hwy. 14 extension from Rochester to New Ulm was secured.
“It’s more important than ever that infrastructure is maintained and updated for commerce,” Meier noted. As Owatonna continues growing, he said another project that needs outside funding is a transportation project on the east corridor of the Steele County city, work that would connect the north and south parts of town.
“It’s a huge deal for us as a community and then for our businesses,” Meier added.
Green energy investments
Biden has started new talks with a bipartisan group of 10 senators. His hopes for green energy investments in electric vehicle charging stations or climate resiliency to shore up communities facing weather damage could get traction with Bill Cassidy, Mitt Romney and other Republicans who may be more open to some of those proposals.
“These conversations have progressed. They continue to progress,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said recently at a virtual event for the news outlet Axios. “And we’re making progress. It’s not always pretty, but that’s the legislative process.”
Meier said he is aware of how political such discussions become in terms of green energy and the cost. He said he supports introducing green energy along with continuing with nuclear and other base sources and expects Congress to agree to a transportation bill, though he is not sure of the scope.
“We want a reasonable plan that both makes sense for continuing to grow the economy and the country,” he added.
Faribault's Johnson says “it is absolutely prudent” to invest in clean energy on a phased-in basis but doesn’t support the state instituting mandates like "clean car" rules and wants Congress to be "prudent" in its spending to prevent any further inflation.
Last month, Minnesota regulators got a green light to adopt the rules without getting input from the Legislature. A ruling from an administrative law judge allows the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to move forward with its plan to write new regulations that would require manufacturers to deliver more electric cars and hybrids for sale at Minnesota car lots. The new rules would be similar to those in California and more than a dozen states.
-The Associated Press contributed to this story