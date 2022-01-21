Northfield Middle School

After a Northfield Middle School student brought an airsoft gun to school in a backpack Friday, Northfield Public School officials wanted to assure the community that "no students were in danger nor was there any intent to cause harm."

This information was delivered in a letter addressed to Northfield Middle School families and signed by Greg Gelineau, Northfield Middle School principal and Matt Hillmann, superintendent.

"An airsoft gun is a replica or toy gun that shoots small plastic pellets that are not lethal. District policy explicitly prohibits replica guns of any kind. Because they appear like real guns, their presence in a school can create panic.

"Administrators took swift action to recover the airsoft gun from the backpack and collaborated with the Northfield Police Department to immediately investigate the situation. Based on that investigation, it was clear that the student did not pose a threat.

"We want to assure you that student safety is our top priority. While there was no intent to harm anyone, we will not tolerate this kind of behavior and are addressing it according to our district’s student citizenship handbook."

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

