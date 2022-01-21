...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of
central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening,
reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities
metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected
to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected.
Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling
snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and
with caution.
After a Northfield Middle School student brought an airsoft gun to school in a backpack Friday, Northfield Public School officials wanted to assure the community that "no students were in danger nor was there any intent to cause harm."
This information was delivered in a letter addressed to Northfield Middle School families and signed by Greg Gelineau, Northfield Middle School principal and Matt Hillmann, superintendent.
"An airsoft gun is a replica or toy gun that shoots small plastic pellets that are not lethal. District policy explicitly prohibits replica guns of any kind. Because they appear like real guns, their presence in a school can create panic.
"Administrators took swift action to recover the airsoft gun from the backpack and collaborated with the Northfield Police Department to immediately investigate the situation. Based on that investigation, it was clear that the student did not pose a threat.
"We want to assure you that student safety is our top priority. While there was no intent to harm anyone, we will not tolerate this kind of behavior and are addressing it according to our district’s student citizenship handbook."