John R. Carlander, president of the State Bank of Faribault, last week announced the arrival of a fourth generation of Carlanders to the organization.
Chad R. Koepke, son of Kimberly A. Carlander Koepke, will join the family owned business in August 2020. Kimberly Koepke's daughter, Lauren E. Koepke, universal banker at the Prior Lake Branch, joined the organization last year. Chad Koepke will join the Board of Directors and mentor under the tutelage of Chief Financial Officer Clint A. Rehtmeyer.
Originally from Blaine, Koepke earned his BBA in finance and a minor in economics from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He began his career in 2014 with Wells Fargo working as a credit analyst/portfolio manager on the bank's team in the Financial Institutions Group. On that team, Koepke has worked alongside relationship managers and senior credit officers to provide a range of products and services to commercial banks of all sizes across the United States.
In May 2020, he graduated from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota with his MBA.
“I look forward to working alongside the great team at the State Bank of Faribault and helping write the chapter for the next 100 years of community banking excellence,” said Koepke.