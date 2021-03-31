After 15 years at the Owatonna Hospital and roughly three years at District One in Faribault, Dave Albrecht will be retiring from his role as president of the Allina Health hospitals on April 16.
Albrecht joined Owatonna Hospital in 2006 as the director of operations and finance. His main priority upon his hiring was overseeing the construction of a new hospital and entering a joint venture with Mayo Clinic Health System – a three year venture that included the design, construction and moving coordination of the $50 million facility.
In July 2009, Albrecht was named interim president following the departure of Dorothy Erdmann. He was named the permanent president two months later.
In December 2017, District One announced Albrecht as its next president after Stephen Pribyl announced his retirement earlier that same year. Allina Health combined the roles of the two hospital presidents, having Albrecht share his time between the two locations, maintaining visibility and relationships with boards, staff, leadership teams and communities at both hospitals.
Owatonna and District One have continued to operate under separate licenses.
Scott Leighty, senior vice president of regional hospital and clinical service at Allina Health, said Albrecht’s impact on the hospitals and Allina Health have been long-lasting.
“I know I speak for many when I say that it has been a privilege to work with him,” Leighty said. “Dave’s focus on doing what’s right for those we serve, his deep knowledge of the hospital industry, and his dedication to the community and employees have made a real difference for Allina Health and our communities.”
Leighty said Albrecht’s successor will continue to have responsibility for both hospital locations. The search process is currently ongoing.