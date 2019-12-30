State Bank - Lions

The Faribault Lions Club presented a Lions Clubs International Presidential Certificate of Appreciation to the State Bank of Faribault during a recent open house event at the bank. The State Bank and the Carlander family have partnered with Faribault Lions for decades. Their support of the Lions service mission through employee membership and financial and other contributions has been and continues to be greatly appreciated by the Lions. (Photo courtesy of Steve Wasserman)
