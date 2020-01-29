In a rare move, Faribault’s City Council has voted to override its Planning Commission’s recommendation, paving the way for a new business to move onto a vacant site on the west end of town.
The request for an Interim Use Permit was made by Robbinsdale-based landlord Siegfried Homes. Located at 3701 Hwy. 60 W, the site has been vacant since last summer, when its previous tenants moved out.
Siegfried was approached by a yet-unnamed tenant interested in using the vacant commercial property to sell residential storage sheds. A similar store existed in Northfield but has since closed, gap a vacancy in the local market.
Royal Ross, a Faribault city councilor and property management agent who was tasked with presenting the case for the IUP, told the council that the tenant has a long history in the business, and is looking for a new site after losing their previous site in a different city.
The west Faribault site is somewhat nondescript, with an office building next to a metal store and warehouse. Still, it attracted interest from potential store owners pleased with the prominent location and generous front yard. As the site is located along a major thoroughfare in and out of town, and close to the interstate, it’s zoned as a commercial property. But there’s a catch: city ordinance requires outdoor sales to be conducted on a paved surface.
Ross argued that the issue was an overbearing governmental regulation threatening private business. He acknowledged that a paved surface would be needed to sell many things, but said storage sheds are different, posing no significant environmental issues.
“There’s plenty of items for sale where you’d need a paved surface, but there’s also plenty of items that you should be able to sell without a paved surface,” he said.
The Planning Commission didn’t see eye to eye with Ross and his client. Commissioners agreed not to recommend the application by a unanimous vote, arguing that given the location, it was reasonable to expect tenants to make the modest improvements required by statutes.
Planning commissioners also expressed concerns that granting the IUP would mark a significant break with precedent. Former mayor and current Planning Commission member Chuck Ackman emphasized the importance of statues.
Councilors were more supportive to Ross’s case, with the exception of Elizabeth Cap. Cap worried that granting the IUP in this circumstance but not others could lead to inconsistent application of the law and raise concerns about favoritism.
“When you allow things to happen in one area, but not another, you’re opening up a bad door,” Cap said. “We need to enforce this ordinance equally.”
Cap made a motion to table the resolution, but it failed for lack of a second. Councilor Peter van Sluis agreed with the majority of the council, endorsing the IUP as common sense regulatory relief.
“Typically, these kinds of sheds are parked in grass anyway,” van Sluis said. “this is a great opportunity to bring a new business to town.”
Cap objected to the reversal, arguing that the resolution to approve the IUP was dissimilar enough from the resolution to deny the IUP that it should be heard at a different meeting. However, City Attorney Scott Riggs said the council was free to proceed with the new motion.
That motion passed 4-0, with Ross abstaining and Councilor Janna Viscomi absent. Cap also chose to abstain, saying that she couldn’t vote on the new resolution because she hadn’t been given sufficient time to review it.
The council will hold its next meeting Feb. 4.