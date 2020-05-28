Keepsake Cidery in Dundas hosts Friday Night Cookouts featuring local foods cooked outdoors by guest vendors Friday evenings from 4-9 p.m. starting June 5. The first Friday features local barbecue guru Scotty Barvir with whole hog and local chicken barbecue, sweet potatoes and black eyed peas, hush puppies and other sides to pair with bubbly cold cider.
Saturdays noon p.m., our delicious Toasties (revamped grilled cheeses using local ingredients) are back with a "Toastie Truck" for the Picnic Farm at Keepsake. Our Local Producer Market will continue noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays as well, featuring local eggs, cheeses, meats, syrup, honey, jams, pickles and more to have with your picnic and take home.
Feel safe with lots of outdoor space to spread out on specified sites, socially distanced on the Farm and Orchard. Bring a blanket and/or your own chairs and picnic items (cups/plates/utensils to decrease waste). We will provide prepared foods made with local ingredients and a la carte items like cheeses, olives and crackers/chips, and cold cider, of course! There will be socially distanced, limited outdoor table seating on the patio available as well, following current Minnesota guidelines and expanding as allowed.
Reservations can be made iat keepsakecidery@gmail.com, 413-504-3000 or on arrival. The cidery is at 4609 135th St. E, Dundas.