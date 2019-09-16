Humphrey Manlift introduces personal elevator

The Faribault Chamber of Commerce and the Ambassadors were happy to help Humphrey Manlift introduce its new Precision Landin Personnel Elevator. Based on extensive customer research, the elevator provides many customer-driven solutions, creating on-going value over its life. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce)

