Post Consumer Brands announced that it has established a $2 million special cash bonus program for all full-time and temporary employees at its 11 U.S. and Canadian plants and distribution centers to thank them for the round-the-clock work they are doing to ensure cereal is available for families across North America during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the company recently donated more than $1 million in cash and product to support hunger relief efforts both nationally and in the communities where its employees live and work.
“We are proud to continue our legacy of feeding families, friends and neighbors that began with our founders over 100 years ago,” said Howard Friedman, Post Consumer Brands president and CEO. “Cereal is an affordable and filling option that offers a bit of comfort during this difficult time, and I’m extremely grateful to our frontline teams for everything they are doing to help keep food on families’ tables.”
Under the $2 million special bonus program, all full-time plant and distribution center employees will receive $300 per month in April and May, and qualified temporary employees will receive $150 each month. In addition to taking extra steps to protect employees, Post Consumer Brands modified its sick time and personal time off (PTO) policies for all manufacturing, supply chain and production employees who cannot work remotely but are impacted by school closures or illness during this time. Under the modified policies, employees will not be asked to use sick time or PTO if they are impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to work.
Hunger relief organizations receiving cash donations during this time include Second Harvest Heartland, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, Christian United Outreach Center in Asheboro, N.C., Food Bank of South Central Michigan and Channel One Regional Food Bank, which serves people in southern Minnesota. Additionally, the company has donated product to food banks in many of its local communities.
"Supporting hunger relief efforts is more important than ever given stay-at-home orders and school and business closures,” Friedman said. “We have a long-standing commitment to giving back and doing what we can to strengthen our local communities and help those in need.”