SageGlass, the global leader in electrochromic glass located in Faribault, was chosen by Bagmane Group, one of India's largest build-to-suit real estate developers, to create the largest smart glass installation in the world. SageGlass will provide 200,000 square feet of SageGlass Harmony electrochromic glass, controls, and software for Rio Business Park, a 1.6 million square foot office development in Bangalore, India.
Electrochromic glass — also referred to as smart glass or dynamic glass — uses advanced intelligence to automatically tint throughout the day, reducing glare and regulating temperatures while letting natural light in.
The SageGlass India team will work with local glazier Glass Wall Systems to install and commission more than 12,000 smart glass panels at Rio Business Park for this project, which is already underway. Google will serve as the primary tenant for the space beginning in August 2022.