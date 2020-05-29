In an attempt to help small businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic and governor’s executive orders, Faribault’s City Council has moved to temporarily relax some restrictions.
Enacted by the council at its Tuesday meeting, the measure is tentatively scheduled to run through the end of the year, but could be extended or cut short depending on public health and economic conditions. It shifts broad authority to City Administrator Tim Murray to consider and approve or deny requests to relax or waive regulations without council action. Councilors would be notified of any actions taken under the new ordinance.
Among the forms of “regulatory flexibility” named in the ordinance are allowing the expansion of the licensed premises of businesses holding on-site liquor licenses and allowing expansion of overall business operations, including use of adjacent city-owned property when appropriate.
Requests must also be in accordance with all applicable federal, state and local regulations. “Regulatory flexibility” could be revoked if the administrator determines that the recipient violated the terms of the agreement or acted in a manner detrimental to public safety.
The measure is particularly focused on providing a much needed boost for area bars and restaurants. Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement that such establishments will be able to open next week, but only for outdoor dining, came as a shock to many in the industry.
At its work session on May 19, one day before Walz made his latest announcement, the council discussed the possibility of expanding outdoor seating into adjacent city properties, including parking lots or sidewalks. Unlike cities like Red Wing, where ample sidewalk space could accommodate both pedestrians and diners, downtown Faribault has relatively narrow sidewalks. City planners made that tradeoff in order to secure extra space for parking.
As a result, councilors discussed creating extra space for outdoor seating by routing the sidewalk space out into parking spaces. In order to comply with accessibility laws, a raised platform would need to be constructed in the former parking area.
In some cities the sidewalk is routed around the dining area, but Mayor Kevin Voracek said he’d prefer to keep the sidewalk in its traditional place. Voracek said he believes that would make downtown easier to navigate, especially for Faribault’s sizeable blind and deaf population.
Murray noted that maintaining a compact and contiguous area is required under state law. He said that he would review all proposals and work with business owners when necessary to achieve such a layout, and minimize potential liability for both the city and business.
EDA commits to microgrant funding
Building such a platform is one of several potential costs of moving a traditionally indoor restaurant’s operation outdoors. To help cover other costs, the EDA has authorized the creation of a new program.
The program will extend up to $1,500 in funds to help individual businesses pay expenses associated with re-opening. It’s similar to a program enacted by the Rice County Housing and Redevelopment Authority May 12. HRA Director Joy Watson said that the program was suggested by County Administrator Sara Folsted based on other successful programs she’d seen in other areas. It was funded with funds reallocated from another program.
The new program proved a hit, inundated with 80 requests in just four days. Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said that 15 of those 80 requests came specifically from businesses in that city.
At last week’s EDA meeting, some EDA members pushed for the immediate creation of such a program. Staff hesitant, saying they wanted to see how much funding the city might be able to access through the federal CARES Act before starting their own program.
While the city still hasn’t been able to get that information, Community Development Coordinator Samantha Markman said that the demand for the county’s program shows that immediate action is needed to help vulnerable businesses.
While the plan passed unanimously, not everyone was enthusiastic about it. Though he had pushed hard for such a program at last week’s EDA meeting, Board Member Matt Drevlow raised concerns that the proposed program is inadequate.
“I think we’re pouring cups of water into the ocean,” he said. “At the end of its day it’s $50,000 of our limited budget, and with just $1,500 are we really going to make a difference between a business surviving or going down?”
Fellow Board member Dave Albers was particularly insistent that the amount of money should be raised, at least to $2,000 or $2,500. Council Representative Janna Viscomi, on the other hand, was more generally concerned about the lack of funds and keeping up with demand.
“It will go really really quick, because there’s so many businesses that really need it,” she said. “But we need a good starting point, and maybe this is it.”