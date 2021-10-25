Both the Faribault City Council and Rice County Board of Commissioners are again looking to buy land, and both have redevelopment in mind.
The City Council last week went into a closed meeting to discuss a .27-acre site at 127 Willow St. The property abuts about 10 acres of city-owned land, formerly the sites of Lockerby Sheet Metal and VP Online Auctions. The parcel under consideration is owned by SOS of Faribault, according to county records, and has an appraised value of $70,900.
It includes what's described as a 1,320-square foot warehouse built in 1930.
The council has been looking to redevelop the area, just east of the Buckham Memorial Library and south of the viaduct, for some time. The city purchased about 3 acres alongside the viaduct in 1988, and bought another 6.3 acres in September 2019 after the former Lockerby Sheet Metal went out of business. In August, the city closed on the former VP Online Auctions property, putting another 1.4 acres under city control.
But what the council might do with the site, should it agree to purchase it, is unclear. Last week, the council declined to pursue a proposal to develop the property and locate a 63-unit apartment building that would house low-income residents on the site. Council members generally felt that the project was too large for the available space.
The site has attracted little interest from developers, according to city Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen, due to the Xcel substation and overhead power lines that abut the eastern edge of the property.
Last month, Kuennen asked the council if it would consider using those 10 acres for a city park and use property just north of the viaduct, currently expected to become the city's newest park, for residential. Less than thrilled with the proposed switch, the council decided to wait and see what proposals it got for south of the viaduct. It made no mention of reconsidering the switch after rejecting the proposed apartment building.
The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday was set to discuss the .04-acre site at 302 First Avenue NW, Faribault. The property, owned by PHB Properties, houses the law offices of Patton, Hoversten and Berg, a Waseca-based law firm. The property is the only one on the block not already owned by Rice County.
County records show the site has an assessed value of $150,500 and includes a 2-story brick structure built in 1910.
It's also unclear what the county might do with the property should it acquire it.
Now that the Board of Commissioners has agreed to build a new public safety center on the north side of Faribault off Hwy. 3, the county is working to determine the future of the entire block. Earlier this month it selected Wold Architects to help create a plan for the northern portion of the block, which doesn't include the PHB site.
The northern section of the block includes at least one property that will likely need to be demolished. Part of Wold's work will include an inspection and review of the soundness of each building in the project area.