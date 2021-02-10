Milestone Senior Living Healthcare Coordinator Sharon Bexell has been recognized as the 2020 Nurse of the Year by Milestone’s operator, Jaybird Senior Living.
To be considered for this recognition, candidates should be leaders in their field; training incredible caregivers, consistently achieving top quality assurance scores and collaborating seamlessly within all departments, according to Jaybird’s Kayle Neegaard. This inaugural award cycle 11 awards were given within the portfolio of over 60 properties across the Midwest.
According to a release from Jaybird, Bexell has done an exemplary job maintaining quality care, mitigating COVID-19 risks, motivating staff members and rising to the call of duty at every turn. The company expressed its gratitude for her dedication to her community and the commitment she has made to being a healthcare hero with a heart for hospitality.
“Sharon truly cares for each and every resident in her care. She spends countless hours making sure they’re receiving the best hospitality and that their needs are met. She truly wants to do things the Jaybird way and takes great pride in doing well by doing good,” says Cassidy Schmidt, RN, Director of Clinical Care.
Milestone Senior Living is located at 2500 14th St. NE, Faribault.