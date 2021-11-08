Cemstone, the upper Midwest’s leader in high performance concrete which has locations in Faribault, Northfield and Montgomery, has been chosen as a recipient of the 2021 National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s Producer Excellence in Quality Award. This is the 11h year in a row that Cemstone has received this award.
The award recognizes the commitment to quality initiatives of ready mixed concrete producer members. This award is intended to provide a basis to recognize those that strive for continuous improvement through their quality initiatives. It sets measurable goals for those concrete producers interested in elevating their own quality management systems.
Award criteria is based on management commitment and decision process, customer focus, human resources, production facility and equipment, material Management and Testing, Specification and Mixture Review, and Measurement Analysis and Improvement. By meeting and exceeding this criterion, the concrete industry is able to set qualification levels of ready mixed concrete producers to break down a significant industry barrier of changing specifications from prescription-based to performance-based specifications has been the qualification level of a concrete producer.
“We are very proud to be in a select group of companies that have achieved this award. It is an honor to be nationally recognized by the NRMCA for our commitment to quality for the past 11 years in row. Cemstone is committed to continual improvement of our quality management practices and standard operating procedures. This includes Research & Development, mix design development, raw material selection process and use of new and/or innovative products.” said Lars Anderson, Cemstone’s engineering services manager.