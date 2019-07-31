Stan Boe of Faribault Garden Center

After 53 years as owner and operator of the Faribault Garden Center, Stan Boe, shown here in December 2017, has decided to close the greenhouse's doors (Daily News file photo)

After 53 years serving the people of Faribault, Stan Boe has decided it’s time to close the doors of the Faribault Garden Center.

With the last plants sold, once lively and colorful greenhouses are now bare but for a few birdbaths, old machines and timeless memories. 

Boe will sell off the Garden Center’s remaining assets in an online auction held by Kenyon’s Matt Maring Auction Co.  The greenhouses, old power tools, forklifts, trucks and remaining merchandise will all be available at auction. The auction will be open from 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 until 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 25.

Boe wants people of Faribault to know that he is committed to redeeming any and all Faribault Garden Center gift certificates. Even as he’s leaving the business, Boe is determined to keep the trust of Faribault families that he’s built over the decades.

