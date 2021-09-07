An engineer's reported delivered last week to the city could signal the end for Johnston Hall, the last remaining piece of Seabury Divinity School, founded by one of Faribault's most influential forebearers, Bishop Henry Whipple.
The report, dated Sept. 2, found the "deteriorated conditions of the building have created concerns about the immediate safety and stability of the tower." In a Sept. 3 letter to the Heritage Preservation Commission, city Building Official John Rued concurred.
"I agree that the current condition of the bell tower creates a hazardous condition, an unsafe condition and an environment that requires immediate abatement …," he wrote.
The building's owner, Allina Health, has surrounded the building with chain-link fencing to keep people away, though it sits just feet from District One Hospital, also an Allina property.
On Wednesday, the Commission will be asked to endorse a Certificate of Appropriateness, allowing the city's Building Department to issue a demolition permit, granting permission take down the 133-year old building. If the Commission disagrees, Allina Health, can appeal the decision to the City Council.
While the report makes mention of maintaining a portion of Johnston Hall, Allina has asked to remove the entire building, according to city Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen.
Allina, which purchased the historic property in 2008, has tried for years to have the building razed, citing unsafe conditions and mounting costs to renovate the structure.. A 2010 report found it would take about $1.06 million to rehab the structure.
According to Kuennen, one potential redeveloper working with the city estimated costs to renovate the building would be in excess of $4 million.
The most recent discussions about removing Johnston Hall, which began in 2018, resulted in an agreement that December between the city and Allina in which the city had two years to market the property for reuse. If no development agreement was reached, the healthcare company planned to again request a demolition permit.
Almost a year and a half later, the city announced an agreement between developer Jason Palmby and Allina in which Palmby, with the help of local chemical health providers, would convert Johnston Hall to substance abuse treatment facility. But when the partnership fizzled, the city began searching for a new service provider.
A six-month extension was granted last December, but according to Kuennen, the building's size and the pandemic have been impediments to finalizing a deal. A second extension approved in June was to be the last, Allina told the city.
The building, which sits on the National Register of Historic Places, has long had structural issues. A 2010 report says that in 1984 the Minnesota Department of Education found the building to be unsafe due to "settlement" of the bell tower and relocated the Faribault Area Vocational/Technical Institute then located on the property.
Three years later an architectural firm purchased the property and did extensive work to rehab the nearly 100-year old building.
But the 2010 condition assessment completed by Collaborative Design Group out of Minneapolis for District One Hospital, found several issues in the building, particularly the tower, including heaved stone, gaps between framing and stone piers, and cracks, some which had been repaired. The report also found damp stone throughout and disintegrating mortar, which is common, but which had not been repaired.