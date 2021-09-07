JOHNSTON HALL: TIMELINE

1888 — Building Constructed by Seabury Divinity School

1933 — Divinity School relocates to Illinois; Building use unknown.

1959 — High-resolution images shows that it is boarded up and does not appear to be in use.

1960 — Building occupied by Faribault Area Vocational/Technical Institute.

1975 — Building listed on National Register of Historic Places

1984 — Building determined to be unsafe by Minnesota Department of Education due to "settlement" of bell tower: Vo-tech relocates.

1986 — Building studied by Preservation Team for reuse

1987 — Building purchased and rehabilitated by Ankeny-Kell Architects.

Rehabilitation includes:

• 100% re-pointing of exterior wall.

• Installation of internal bracing in bell tower

• Installation of internal elevator.

• Modernization of interior, new wall material, electrical, plumbing and HVAC

1992 — Installation of tie rods in bell tower

2008 — Purchased by District One Hospital