In 2021, Edina Realty Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary as an organization that offers financial support to nonprofit organizations serving homeless individuals, children and families and/or homelessness prevention in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Founded in 1996, the foundation was created to invest in the local communities Edina Realty serves to give everyone a better place to call home.
“Over the years, the Faribault Edina Realty office has donated more than $81,000 to support local nonprofits. Edina Realty's Northfield office has donated an additional $66,000, said Office Manager Jenifer Dvorak.
“Our team strongly believes in the importance of giving back to the community, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to support those in need," she said.
To ensure financial support is distributed in the communities Edina Realty serves, every year the staff of each of Edina Realty’s 70 offices decides how to disperse the money raised in their local market, allowing the Foundation to impact communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Recent donations from both Edina Realty offices have been made to
• Society of St. Vincent de Paul
• Faribault Area Food Shelf
• Community Cafe
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota
• Ruth's House of Hope
• Community Action Center of Northfield
• Northfield Union of Youth
Over 25 years, the Edina Realty Foundation overall has raised more than $10 million with 4,725 grants to support nonprofits serving homeless individuals or organizations working to prevent homelessness.
“I’m incredibly proud of the impact the Edina Realty Foundation has had over the past 25 years, chiefly due to the generosity of our agents and staff,” said Greg Mason, president and CEO of Edina Realty Home Services. “Our work is rooted in local communities every day and tackling issues like homelessness and hunger are an important way that Edina Realty can do its part to make the communities we serve vital and thriving.”