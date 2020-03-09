Jim and Patricia Barta, sales associates at RE/MAX Experts in Faribault, have earned The RE/MAX 100% Club Award for 2019, given to the top sales leaders at RE/MAX.
The Bartas have worked in the real estate industry for more than 20 years and have extensive experience in all real estate areas. Among their list of achievements, they have earned The RE/MAX EXECUTIVE Award and for the last three years the RE/MAX 100% Club Award.
Jim Barta recently received another accolade, the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which honors successful agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company.
Jim has been working in the real estate industry for more than 25 years and has extensive experience in all aspects of real estate sales. Among Jims’s list of achievements, he has earned The 100% Club and Executive Club awards. Jim’s sister, Patricia, joined RE/MAX Experts five years ago to work with Jim as a brother/sister team. The team has won an award every year since.
“Jim and Patricia have been an integral members of our team and are more than deserving of this very prestigious award,” said Deb Salmonsen, broker/owner of RE/MAX Experts. “Winning these awards is a tremendous accomplishment. Jim and Patricia continue to raise the bar in real estate, making us and this community, proud.”