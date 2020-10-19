Edina Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, recently announced that Pamela Rezac of the Edina Realty Faribault office has earned her Commitment to Excellence Endorsement, E-Pro Designation and Pricing Strategy Advisor certifications.
“We’re thrilled that Pamela’s commitment to continuing education has earned her these new certifications,” said Jenifer Dvorak, manager of the Edina Realty Faribault office. “Certifications and designations show an agent’s depth of knowledge about real estate and Pamela’s clients can rest assured that she and our other agents continually sharpen their skillsets.”
The Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) from the National Association of realtors empowers realtors to evaluate, enhance and showcase their highest levels of professionalism. It’s not a course, class or designation—it’s an endorsement that realtors can promote when serving clients and other realtors.
NAR’s e-PRO certification program was developed to help real estate professionals broaden their technology skills and compete effectively in today’s market.
NAR’s Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification is specifically designed to enhance realtors’ skills in pricing properties, creating competitive market analyses, working with appraisers, and guiding clients through the anxieties and misperceptions they often have about home values.
Rezac has been a licensed realtor at Edina Realty since 2017. She attained her associate’s from Inver Hills Community College and a bachelor’s from Bethel University.