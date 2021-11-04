A story in last week's Daily News about an animal science class at Faribault High School appears to have ruffled a few feathers.
According to City Councilor Peter van Sluis, a number of questions about the class and why chickens are allowed at the school, but not in residents' backyards were making the rounds on social media. The class, taught by an agriscience instructor, teaches students the business of raising and processing chickens, and was developed with several agencies including the University of Minnesota Extension, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Department of Education as well as Jennie-O Turkey Store.
van Sluis, too, had questions.
The council has twice considered whether to permit backyard chickens in recent years, first in 2017 and then last year. Both times it discussed the issue and both times it nixed the idea.
In May 2017, citing concerns about enforcement and avian flu, the council decided the proposed ordinance allowing chickens within city limits just wasn't feasible.
At that time, a Minnesota Board of Animal Health emergency planning director explained to the council that an outbreak impacting backyard chickens such as the avian flu could mean a quarantine restricting the birds coming into the Jennie-O Turkey Store and the product exiting the processing plant. That could put a serious financial damper on the plant and its employees. Jennie-O/Hormel is one of the city's larger employers.
Last year, the issue again came before the council when a local family was discovered with a small flock of chickens in its backyard. And while there was some initial interest from three council members, including van Sluis, the councilor ultimately saw the merits of Jennie-O's argument.
van Sluis asked about the apparent discrepancies at the end of Tuesday's meeting, looking for the logic behind the disparity.
The school's chickens, which are part of a workforce development course at Faribault Public Schools, are allowed in the city under the current circumstances, according to Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen and a March 4, 2021 letter from City Planner Dave Wanberg to FHS Principal Jamie Bente.
While schools must generally meet applicable zoning ordinances, the Minnesota Attorney General has said that when a school district function conflicts with zoning ordinances, a balancing test should determine if the educational opportunities outweigh the health, safety and welfare of residents.
In this case, Wanberg found
• The school has a legitimate interest in offering students educational opportunities through a “pathways” course that teaches students about agricultural careers, including raising and processing chickens.
▪ The chickens are confined in shelters in a school courtyard, out of sight and separated from neighboring properties. Raising and processing chickens at the school does not adversely affect neighboring property owners or the general public.
▪ Schools are allowed in that particular zoning district and the procedures and protocols established by the school in establishing the course alleviate many of the concerns associated with raising chickens. The students care for the chickens in a controlled setting that includes safety and maintenance protocols that have been developed in association with the course’s partners, who are the state’s authorities on appropriate educational curriculum development and raising and processing chickens.
Both Wanberg in his letter, and Kuennen at the meeting Tuesday explained that other schools, including home schools, could also provide a similar experience for their students, but that they must meet the same thresholds as Faribault High School has.
van Sluis on Thursday said the explanation from city staff and the Wanberg letter "makes complete sense."
"Now I'm satisfied," he said.