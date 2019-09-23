HomeTown Credit Union has been honored has been with a 2019 Desjardins (Youth/Adult) Financial Education Award. The award, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network and the Credit Union National Association, recognizes leadership within the credit union movement on behalf of (youth/adult) financial literacy.
Community Education Coordinator, Kurt Halverson, was honored for his most notable partnerships with Ruth’s House of Hope, a shelter for women and children escaping abusive relationships. In these types of relationships, the abuser typically controls the finances, so these clients need assistance with creating a personal budget, personal money management skills, and customized strategies to build credit so they may obtain housing after leaving the shelter. Kurt holds classes for the clients and is on-call to work with individuals for one-on-one assistance.
“One of the Credit Union’s Core Values is that of education," said HomeTown CEO Kim Westphal. "Through the efforts of Kurt, we were able to provide financial literacy education to more than 2,000 members and non-members. These initiatives included free one-on-one financial coaching sessions for members and non-members, presentations to classes through schools and community education organizations, and partnerships with local non-profits to provide financial education to their client base.We couldn’t be more proud of Kurt and his accomplishments.”
HomeTown Credit Union's winning entry will advance to the national competition, where it will compete with financial education projects from credit unions in other states.