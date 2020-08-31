Fareway Stores is one of 18 companies statewide to be recognized for its exceptional efforts to end hunger in its communities through the annual Minnesota Grocers Association Bag Hunger Campaign.
The campaign was coordinated by the MGA and included 250 MGA retail members, 10 vendor partners, and community food banks and food shelves across the state. The MGA’s hunger programs have provided over 39 million meals to Minnesota families in need since 2008.
President of the MGA Jamie Pfuhl said, “It was exciting to see these partnerships develop and everyone’s hard work on the Bag Hunger Campaign make a positive difference for Minnesota families in need. I applaud Fareway Stores on its successes in this campaign. All of our participants did a great job raising awareness on a community level and rallying consumers behind this important cause.”
Participating stores and vendor locations offered multiple opportunities for consumers to contribute to the campaign. Many retailers encouraged customers to donate grocery items in-store or round up their purchase totals at the register, contributing the price difference to feed local families. Others prominently displayed the names of customers who donated, inviting the whole community to get involved. All food and monetary contributions collected were distributed to a variety of local food shelves, banks, and support organizations across the state.
Today's economy, Channel One Director of Development and Communications Jessica Sund said, has put many Minnesota families in a position that is forcing them to make tough choices and seek help.
“More than ever, food charities depend on the support of their communities to keep up with demand," said Sund. "Minnesota’s grocers, vendors, and their customers have proven that together, we can succeed in the fight to end hunger.”
Fareway Stores received a Campaign Champion award. Their program support went above and beyond with to engage consumers in the fight to end hunger. As a Campaign Champion, they received $500 to donate to a food charity of their choice. Today, on behalf of Fareway Stores a virtual donation was made to Channel One Food Bank. Customarily, this contribution is made during an in-person presentation. This change in format was used to respect the industry best practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fareway Store Director Robert Hruska added, “We are excited to be able to donate $500 to help our local food bank and thanks to the Bag Hunger Campaign and our customers. The real winners in this effort are the families in our community that will benefit from the contributions our customers made. I’d like to congratulate our customers on their generosity and willingness to help strengthen our community.”