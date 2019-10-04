Twenty-six Faribault High School alumni returned to the school Friday speak with current students about their education and career experiences at the second-annual event.
Alumni sat at tables in the practice gym and students chose who they wanted to talk with based on what career field they were interested in. Among the FHS alumni in attendance were a production manager, an engineer, an interpreter, a physical therapist, a lawyer, a cyber-security manager, a radio program director, a bank president, a financial advisor, a hardware designer, an optometrist, a chemical health specialist, a television reporter, a librarian, an athletic development director, a clinical counselor, a program manager, a hospital birth center director, a police officer, a social worker and an airline pilot.
“It makes me really proud that we’ve had so much success,” senior Kelsie Demars said. “This gives students a lot of hope that we can be whatever we want to be when we grow up.”
Demars chose to meet with Stephanie Kelly, director of athletic development at North Dakota State University. Demars said she learned a lot from the conversation, both about potential careers and her college options.
“NDSU is the college I want to go to, so she was able to give me information about that for next year,” Demars said. “We talked about the type of industry I want go to into and she gave us insight into what the job outlook might be.”
Kelly said it’s a rewarding experience to come back to FHS and help students prepare for their futures.
“I always come back when they invite me because I’m excited for what’s happening at FHS,” she said. “These kids are making decisions about their careers and education and I’m happy to be able to come back and share my experience with them. It’s rewarding to be able to give that back.”