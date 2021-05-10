Faribault city officials have reportedly been approached about annexing Camp Faribo and property now inside Cannon City Township.
The discussions, outlined in a memo last month from Faribault Community and Economic Development Coordinator Deanna Kuennen to the city's Annexation Committee, indicated township officials “informally approached the city about the possibility of the city annexing the Oakwood Hills area,” north of Faribault on Hwy. 3. The area is mainly residential but also includes Borchert Motors and Northstar Seed & Nursery.
Also, Met-Con Business Park is interested in expanding its business park, which would add land in Cannon City Township into the city. Camp Faribo is southwest of city limits and has 71 campsites. The facility hosts many events and activities throughout the summer, drawing many to the site.
“Given the interest of Met-Con to expand its business park into Cannon City, it is an opportune time to start the discussion of an orderly annexation agreement with Cannon City, which could include discussion on a possible agreement on the Oakwood Hills area,” Kuennen said.
However, Cannon City Township Chair Clayton Mechura said Monday that he had not heard about the proposal to annex Oakwood Hills.
In the memo, Kuennen noted Faribault “does not have short-term goals to promote industrial development south of State Hwy. 60 in Warsaw Township. However, Camp Faribo informally approached the city last year regarding its interest in annexation. The city does not have short-term goals to expand into Walcott Township. However, it could be beneficial to have initial discussions about orderly annexation agreements with Warsaw and Walcott.”
Warsaw Township Chair Ryan Witte said though he is open to Camp Faribo being annexed into Faribault, the board will need to evaluate the tax hit an annexation would have on the township. Camp Faribo is considered the largest organization within the township. According to Rice County records, the two parcels that make up Camp Faribo were assessed $311.26 for its 2021 Warsaw township taxes.
Witte said he is aware of the desire of Camp Faribo to have a larger sewer system and that the organization cannot do so without buying more land. The sewer system Camp Faribo reportedly needs “is extremely expensive,” and annexation into Faribault would mean Camp Faribo wouldn’t have to pay an additional fee.
“I know why they want to be annexed to the city, and I feel bad for the situation they’ve got going on there,” Witte said.
Also, Kuennen expressed support for the possibility of the city entering into discussions with Wells Township on land along the north Interstate 35 corridor. Kuennen said the possible Wells Township agreement “would help prepare both entities for future development proposals in the area.”
Kuennen said those plans are supported by the council and included in the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. She noted the city currently only has set plans to annex properties “contiguous to the city limits.” Timelines for possible further discussions had not been set as of last month.
“Nevertheless, if a property owner petitions to be annexed to the city, the city will consider the petition on a case-by-case basis,” she said in the memo. “However, handling annexation petitions on a case-by-case basis isn’t always efficient, and can be disjointed or premature. Also, in some cases, the (township) can object to the annexation, further complicating the process even if the property owner wants to be annexed.”