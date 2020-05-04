Living Greens Farm, the largest vertical indoor aeroponic farm in the US, is increasing its salad donations to local charities and food banks due to the coronavirus outbreak.
LGF donates their products directly to the Community Action Center, of Northfield; Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties and Society of St. Vincent DePaul of Faribault.
LGF provides year-round fresh salads, microgreens and herbs to Minneapolis and the surrounding areas and has donated more than 10,500 salads since the inception of the charitable program in 2018. Now, its is increasing its donations to 400 salads per week.
“During these challenging times it is more important than ever to come together as to support each other. We are inspired by other organizations around the world as they shift their production to help their communities. At Living Greens Farm we are in a great position as an indoor farm to pay it forward and we take pride in being able to do so by providing the freshest, healthiest produce to those in need. Access to fresh healthy food shouldn’t be a privilege, so we are increasing our donations and are committed to feeding our neighbors through these times," says Ken Sourbeck, VP and general manager.