Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON OVER SOUTHERN AND WESTERN MINNESOTA... DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS WILL OCCUR OVER CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING HOURS. HUMIDITY VALUES WILL FALL TO NEAR 25 TO 30 PERCENT ALONG WITH SOUTHERLY WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS NEAR 30 TO 35 MPH. THIS WILL CREATE NEAR- CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS. FIRES WHICH START MAY SPREAD RAPIDLY. WIND GUSTS WILL DIMINISH THIS EVENING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT THE MINNESOTA DNR BURNING PERMIT WEBSITE AT WWW.DNR.STATE.MN.US/FORESTRY/FIRE/FIRERATING_RESTRICTIONS.HTML.