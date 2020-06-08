SageGlass recently announced their selection as one of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work honorees. A press release states that SageGlass was honored in the large company category.
“Being named a 2020 Best Places to Work means a lot to us at SageGlass,” says SageGlass CEO Alan McLenaghan. “We strive to put people first in everything we do. We are trying to create a culture and environment in which we all enjoy working together as we create an innovative product that can make the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota proud. Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees.”
All 2020 honorees will be featured in the Business Journal’s Aug. 7 Best Places to Work special edition, as well as online.