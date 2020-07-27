Jennie-O Turkey Store is pleased to announce that Khadija Hassan has accepted the position of human recourses representative on second shift at our Faribault facility.
Khadija recently graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in human resources management and international relations. As a human resources representative, Khadija will serve as an advisor to business units in the areas of employment, employee relations, wage and salary administration, benefits, safety and regulatory compliance.