The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Faribault Economic Development Authority is excited to announce the Downtown Micro Grant program.
This program, now in its second year, is open to both proposed businesses and existing businesses in the Historic District. Awards will be based on merit as determined by a panel of independent judges with awards ranging from $500 to $5000. Applications will be available online or at the Chamber of Commerce office effective immediately.
The Downtown Micro Grant program will be administered by the Chamber’s successful Main Street Organization. It is based on the previous Downtown Business Challenge and has been modified to provide more awards and to be easier for existing businesses to apply. A notable component of the application process is the business counseling/coaching connection each applicant receives to the Small Business Development Center and SCORE free of charge. After the applicants complete their start up or improvement plans with the counseling services, they are reviewed by the judging panel for further coaching. Awards are then given based on the merit of the final plans.
Originally referred to as a Shark Tank, the contest was first talked about four years ago by Main Street and Chamber of Commerce staff. The program came to fruition as the Downtown Business Challenge and was launched by the Economic Restructuring Committee in 2017, when seven business ideas were submitted, and the winner receiving a package worth approximately $20,000. With the goal of being able to help more businesses, the model was revised into the Micro Grant Program with businesses have the chance to apply for $500 to $5,000 to help them start or enhance their business in downtown Faribault.
Additionally this year, there will be points awarded for businesses needing to make modifications, upgrades, or pivot due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated guidelines.
This is a great opportunity to learn more about the unique challenges and rewards of small business ownership as well as receive assistance through the process. Nort Johnson, President/CEO of the Faribault Chamber noted “Entries will be connected with Small Business Development Center and SCORE resources to really examine and complete a business plan.”
Faribault Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard, said “These Micro Grant funds have the ability to be a catalyst for growth, innovation, and success in downtown Faribault. Faribault Main Street is delighted to have the opportunity to partner with the EDA to administer this program and foster entrepreneurism!”
Saidt Johnson: “We’re excited to see how many more business models we can help support the idea of being part of our fabulous downtown.”
“The Faribault EDA is extremely excited to partner with the Faribault Main Street to offer this Downtown Micro Grant Program. The EDA has limited programs which support new and existing businesses with the build-out or non-traditional funding opportunities. Through the Micro Grant Program, we are able to help these businesses with relatively small amounts of funds, but in a way that can make a large impact for businesses in our downtown.” said Samantha Markman, the city’s economic development coordinator.
The judging panel is comprised of local business, banking and marketing professionals. The prize package ranges from $500 to $5,000 and serves as a great resource for a beginning business.
Preliminary business ideas must be submitted by June 26 to be considered. Visit Faribault Main Street on Facebook, faribaultmainstreet.org or call 507-334-4381 for more information.