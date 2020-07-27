Lighthouse Psychological Services, Inc. is now open and taking new clients at its new Faribault clinic located in the Reed Building at 625 Third Ave. NW.
Lighthouse is a mental health clinic providing varying levels of psychological services for individuals, families, couples and groups. Lighthouse’s mission is dedicated to inspiring change in clients they serve. Lighthouse provides therapeutic services for individuals dealing with issues such as depression/anxiety, sex specific concerns, mental illness, trauma, anger management, GLBTQIA, life transitions, etc.
Currently, the Faribault office has two full time therapists: Bryanna Garwood, M.S and Sadie Watts, MSW, LICSW, CH. Those interested in making a referral to the Lighthouse Day Treatment program can contact Bry at bgarwood@lighthousepsych.org or 507-720-8011.
See lighthousepsychmn.org for more information.